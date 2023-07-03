Amazon’s pro Alexa voice remote with location tracking hits $28 low in early Prime Day deal

As part of its early 2023 Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering its latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro down at $27.99 shipped low. Regularly $35, this is only the third price drop we have ever seen on the pro-grade model, delivering a solid 20% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a new all-time and, to further highlight the deal here, is actually $2 under the price of the previous-generation and less capable model. This is Amazon’s flagship Alexa voice remote to enhance your experience on a range of different Fire TV products (Amazon’s in-house gear and third-party Fire TV displays, more on this below). From there, it also sports built-in remote locator tech that enables users to simply ask any other Alexa-enabled gear to pin point its location – “Alexa, find my remote.” Motion-activated backlit buttons, a pair of customizable triggers for creating personal shortcuts, and a dedicated headphone button round out the feature set here. Head below for more.

We would typically recommend one of the entry-level models or even an older-generation Alexa remote as a more affordable alternative, but with today’s deal that isn’t possible. The pro variant above and its early Prime Day pricing are as low as it gets right now outside of third-party variants we don’t have any experience with.

Then go scoop up $5 in FREE Amazon credit ahead of Prime Day 2023 before you swing by our master 2023 Prime Day hub. Get a compete breakdown of what to expect from this year’s 2-day shopping event in our announcement coverage and then dive in to the other Fire TV deals we are already tracking including Amazon’s 75-inch flagship Omni 4K smart Fire TV at the best price of the year and new all-time lows on Amazon’s new 2-Series smart Fire TVs from $130.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features:

Dedicated headphone button – A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.

Integrated TV controls – Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and even control compatible smart home devices.

Compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

Not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo show 15.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!