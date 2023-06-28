Amazon’s 75-inch flagship Omni 4K smart Fire TV hits best price of the year at $880 ($220 off)

We are now tracking the best price of the year on the latest model Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $879.99 shipped. Regularly $1,100, Amazon’s latest flagship 4K TV is now $220 off the going rate. This is $20 below our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked all year. After its initial debut back in October of last year, price drops on this model have been much more rare than the smaller variants. This model features 4K Quantum Dot Display Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and tech that “automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.” The usual Fire TV ecosystem is present and accounted for with direct access to your streaming subscriptions and apps alongside hands-free Alexa action, four HDMI inputs, a USB port, and a 1.2mm grey metal bezel. Head below for more details.

If you’re already set on a main 75-inch display, you might want to check out the deals we are tracking on the more modest Fire TV models right now. As part of its early Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now offering its new 2-Series variants starting from just $130 shipped. You’re looking at the best prices ever on some of its latest releases that are great options for the home office, smaller bedrooms, the kitchen, and more. All of the details you need are right here.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 96 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

