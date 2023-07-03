Anker’s recently-released 12-in-1 USB-C hub doubles as a monitor riser at new $200 low (Reg. $250)

Earlier this year, Anker launched a new versatile 2-in-1 desktop accessory that does double duty for MacBook workstations. The new 675 USB-C Docking Station Monitor Stand normally sells for $250, and is now dropping to a new all-time low. Courtesy of Anker’s official Amazon storefront, the $50 discount now delivers the best price we’ve seen to date at $199.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is $12.50 below our previous mention and only the third overall discount so far since first launching in February following its original CES reveal.

The 12-in-1 design comes centered around a 100W USB-C power passthrough port that turns a single cable from your MacBook into plenty of other I/O like a 4K 60Hz HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, and a whole host of USB-C and USB-A slots. All of that comes built into the monitor riser form-factor, that can elevate a display or iMac, with room underneath for your MacBook, Mac mini, and other gear. Anker then rounds out the package with a 7.5W Qi charger on the top to make the most of its footprint. We further explore what to expect from the package in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings, 11-in-1 Anker PowerExpand USB-C hub drops to $55.99 from its usual $80 going rate. This is 30% off and arriving as one of the first offers of the year for those who aren’t swayed on the more unique form-factor above. Anker’s PowerExpand USB-C hub sports a more premium design than many of the more affordable options on the market thanks to an aluminum enclosure with braided nylon cable. This hub is also backed by high-end features to boot, with a 4K 60Hz HDMI output leading the way on its 6-port design. There’s also a pair of 10Gb/s USB-A slots to go alongside an SD card reader and 3.5mm audio port. Then there’s a USB-C input with 85W power delivery for enabling a 1-cable setup.

If you’d rather just plug your USB-C hub right into your machine, this morning saw a discount go live on Satechi’s aluminum 6-in-1 Pro Hub Mini. This far more compact alternative to the lead deal may trade in the monitor stand form-factor, but in turn gets a slick aluminum exterior that makes it perfect for Apple setups. Now coming to a rest at $53 following the best discount of the year, there’s $17 in savings to be had.

Anker USB-C Hub Monitor Stand features:

Equip your workstation with a 100W max USB-C upstream port (connect to laptop), 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD/microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI port, a wireless charging pad, and an Ethernet port. Stand your monitor on top of the docking station, and use the space underneath to store your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals when you’re not using them. Note: This docking station only supports display via HDMI port.

