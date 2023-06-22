Pad & Quill launches new leather MacBook stand, Bauhaus travel bags, more at up to $220 off

A completely new MacBook stand, bags, and more are on the way from Pad & Quill. Last time we checked in with Pad & Quill, it was relaunching its Gladstone leather MacBook bag collection. But the new Modern line features all new designs across a range of leather goods from the new portable Travel Leather Desk Stand for MacBook and a redesigned desk pad to a range of travel luggage and overnight bags. Featuring its usual use of premium American full-grain leather, this time around the brand is pulling inspiration from the iconic styles of midcentury and Bauhaus aesthetics to upgrade your EDC and tech carrier in style. And everything is now seeing early-bird deals for folks willing to scoop one up during the launch campaign.

New Pad & Quill leather MacBook stand and more

While it’s hard to pick just one highlight with such a gorgeous collection of new handmade bags, carriers, and tech accessories, the MacBook stand has to be one of the standouts for us. While the brand has been creating beautiful folio-style cases, sleeves, and things of that nature for years, the new portable desk stand is a somewhat new look for Pad & Quill.

Made of a full-grain American cowhide leather and the usual UV-resistant nylon stitching Pad & Quill typically employs, it provides a portable work surface for your laptop or MacBook in style. An array of rare earth magnets is used “to create a solid and stable stand for your laptop” alongside a fold flat design so you can easily stick it in your bag. The 25-year warranty joined by the ability to work with machines up to 17 inches protects your investment for years into the future, even after you inevitably get a new MacBook down the line.

Magnet array provides solid laptop stand

Full-grain, American cowhide leather

Ultra-durable leather lining

Fits up to a 17-inch laptops

Parachute-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching

Each stand crafted and hand-signed by the artisan

25-year warranty

12″ W x 9″ D | 30-degree angle

Best of all, you can score early-bird pricing on the Travel Leather Desk Stand for MacBook right now at $69, down from the regular $120 MSRP.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the other highlight models in the latest collection below:

Modern Overnight Leather Bag $469 (Reg. $695)

Inspired by mid-century and 1960’s design, this air-travel sized overnight bag is a meticulously crafted masterpiece. A unique leather weekender that seamlessly blends style and practicality. The bag showcases American full-grain leather, ensuring durability that only gets better with time. Its spacious interior and throw-back single-side opening, offers ample room for all your essentials, making it the perfect companion for weekend getaways or business trips. The bag includes a separate padded laptop pocket.

Modern Leather Briefcase $369 (Reg. $545)

Step into modern sophistication with our exquisite leather laptop briefcase, a harmonious blend of mid-century design inspiration and contemporary functionality. Handmade with American leather, this briefcase exudes an aura of refined craftsmanship. It accommodates laptops up to 14-15 inches and provides secure and stylish protection for your valuable devices and daily carry.

Long Leather Desk Pad $129 (Reg. $189)

Made from American full-grain leather, this long desk pad not only adds a touch of refined style to your workspace, but also protects your desk from scratches and spills. With its harmonious blend of form and function, this long leather desk pad becomes a true centerpiece, elevating your office or study to new heights.

Pad & Quill has been running successful crowd-funding campaigns for a while so there’s no worry if it will actually deliver here. Everything in this campaign is expected to begin shipping in September of this year.

