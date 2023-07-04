Rare deals knock up to $85 off PreSonus Eris content creator studio speakers from $85.50

Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on the PreSonus Eris E3.5 Studio Monitor Speakers at $85.49 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is the lowest price we have tracked all year and the best we can find. PreSonus has been making affordable and high-quality gear in the home studio space for years – be sure to check out our hands-on with its AudioBox GO as well as its Dynamic USB mic – and the Eris speaker lineup is no exception. This pair of monitors delivers 3.5-inch woven composite drivers with 1-inch ultra-low-mass silk-dome tweeters to “eliminate harshness and provide balanced high-frequency sound.” Inside, they boast 50-watt class AB amplification alongside a stereo aux input for your smartphone, a headphone jack, front panel-mounted volume control, and the usual input I/O around back with TRS 1.4 and RCA jacks. More deals and details below.

If you’re looking to step it up a notch or two, Amazon is also offering a pair of the larger PreSonus Eris E5 BT 5.25-inch Near Field Studio Monitors with Bluetooth down at $164.99 shipped. Regularly $250, we saw a price drop down to $200 back in May, but they have now dropped even lower with up to $85 in savings. This is also the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. The specs and overall experience is mostly the same here, outside of the much larger cabinets, louder volume, and the inclusion of Bluetooth streaming from your smart devices you won’t get on the entry-level model above.

Alongside these ongoing price drops on the Denon Home AirPlay 2 speakers, if you’re looking for a more portable audio solution check out Sony’s popular XB13 Bluetooth speaker. Now on sale for $48, the first notable discount of the year, you’ll find various colorways marked down and be sure to hit up our hands-on review of the newer XB100 model that comes in at $10 more.

PreSonus Eris E3.5 Studio Monitor features:

The only true studio monitor for multimedia, gaming, watching movies, or producing your next hit.

Now comes included with Studio One Prime and Studio Magic plug-in suite, over $1000 USD worth of music production software.

3.5-inch woven composite drivers produce a more powerful bass response with a more accurate overall sound.

1″ ultra-low-mass silk-dome tweeters eliminate harshness and provide balanced high-frequency sound.

The only monitors in their class with acoustic tuning. This enables you to get pristine sound quality in any room. Crossover frequency: 2.8 kHz.

