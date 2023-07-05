Massive Amazon Funko POP! sale live from $5: Spider-Man, BTS, Marvel, Star Wars, more

Okay, collectors get ready to make some room on the shelves because Amazon just launched a massive Funk POP! sale. Spanning a near endless collection of the adorable vinyl collector’s figures, the deals now start from $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. From TV shows and Star Wars to the Marvel cinematic universe, Spider-Man, and other pop culture figures including the venerable Sir Mix-A-Lot, BTS members, Cyndi Lauper, and LeBron James, just about any character you might have had your eye on and should be in the collection is seeing a price drop right now on Amazon. You can browse through everything on this landing page and check out some top picks down below.

Amazon Funko POP! collector’s sale:

Wall-E Funko POP! features:

Clear some space with a little help from WALL-E, the lovable Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-Class robot!

This exclusive Disney Pop! WALL-E, with its arms raised and bearing a detailed cube of trash he has just compacted, wants to join your collection.

Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall.

Collect them all!

