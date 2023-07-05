Best iOS game and app deals: Door Kickers, Sands of Salzaar, Monopoly Sudoku, more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best iOS game and app deals in to one handy list for you. And we are also tracking some solid price drops on Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger alongside a host of hangover July 4th hardware offers right here. The same goes for our software collection of holidays deals, of which you’ll find everything waiting in this giant list, but we do have some new price drops to add into the mix. Highlights include titles like Monopoly Sudoku, Door Kickers: Action Squad, Sands of Salzaar, neoDefense, The Secret Elevator Remastered, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS app deals and freebies.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games – Retro Twist: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blend Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TARAKAN: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom hits $56 Amazon all-time low, more

Door Kickers: Action Squad features:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!