Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger preps your iPhone 14 for StandBy mode at $29

Apple’s original MagSafe Charger just became an even more essential iPhone 14 accessory. iOS 17 will be officially landing on devices this fall, and every iPhone with MagSafe built-in will be able to take advantage of the new StandBy smart display mode. The one and only official MagSafe Charger is still one of the best companions, especially when paired with a stand like we’ll talk about below, and now you can score the best price of the year on the first-party accessory. Right now Woot has Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $28.99 Prime shipped. You’ll pay a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Down from $39, this is matching the best discount of the year at $10 off while beating our previous mention by $2. It’s been months since we’ve seen a price cut this low, too.

Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, you can lock-in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode that only works with 15W offerings. Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset. Head below for more.

If you’re really looking to prep for StandBy mode coming to iOS 17 officially this fall, pairing your new MagSafe charger with one of elago’s MS3 stand is a great idea. It’ll let you convert the simple MagSafe pad into a stand, with an aluminum build that is the perfect upgrade for your desk or nightstand setup. It’ll let you take full advantage of the new smart display mode from Apple, too, and sells for just $25. Or you could tap in some silicone with a discount on the elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand to $15 instead.

Belkin also makes some of our favorite MagSafe offerings, and ahead of iOS 17 and StandBy launching later this fall, you can lock-in the best prices of the year. Right now, its popular 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch Fast Charger has dropped down to $120 from its usual $150 going rate as part of a July 4th sale. But if you can get away with standard Apple Watch charging specs, Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand hits $103.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

