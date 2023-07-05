Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom hits $56 Amazon all-time low, more

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on one of the best games ever. You can now score The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $56.16 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a couple YMMV pre-orders from far less trustworthy dealers than Amazon, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the shoe-in game of the year. This is an Amazon all-time low at $2 under our previous mention and the first really notable deal we have tracked yet. Easily one of the most inventive entries in the series that still maintains the adventure and sense of exploration it has always been known for, this is a massive iteration of Hyrule fully expanded from Breath of the Wild with an all-new crafting and building system, plus so much more. Grab this one now if you haven’t yet and then check out the official Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom merch and the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom collector’s guide while it’s still at its best price ever. Then head below for more console game deals.

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!