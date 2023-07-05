Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom hits $56 Amazon all-time low, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $70 $56
zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-nintendo direct

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on one of the best games ever. You can now score The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $56.16 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a couple YMMV pre-orders from far less trustworthy dealers than Amazon, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the shoe-in game of the year. This is an Amazon all-time low at $2 under our previous mention and the first really notable deal we have tracked yet. Easily one of the most inventive entries in the series that still maintains the adventure and sense of exploration it has always been known for, this is a massive iteration of Hyrule fully expanded from Breath of the Wild with an all-new crafting and building system, plus so much more. Grab this one now if you haven’t yet and then check out the official Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom merch and the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom collector’s guide while it’s still at its best price ever. Then head below for more console game deals. 

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions

***Everybody 1-2 Switch! hands-on first impressions

***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PNY delivers notable bang for your buck with new lows o...
Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023 with these simple tri...
Amp up your cocktails with fresh juice: Breville Founta...
New 2023 lows land on latest Echo speakers ahead of Pri...
Govee’s smart multi-color nightstand lamp with sl...
Amazon smart home from $13: Rare $28 low on no-touch so...
Kindle 16GB Paperwhite Kids at $105 low ($65 off), Kind...
9to5Toys Daily: July 5, 2023 – Save Apple’s 15W...
Load more...
Show More Comments