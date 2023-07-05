Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom hits $56 Amazon all-time low, more

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on one of the best games ever. You can now score The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $56.16 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a couple YMMV pre-orders from far less trustworthy dealers than Amazon, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the shoe-in game of the year. This is an Amazon all-time low at $2 under our previous mention and the first really notable deal we have tracked yet. Easily one of the most inventive entries in the series that still maintains the adventure and sense of exploration it has always been known for, this is a massive iteration of Hyrule fully expanded from Breath of the Wild with an all-new crafting and building system, plus so much more. Grab this one now if you haven’t yet and then check out the official Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom merch and the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom collector’s guide while it’s still at its best price ever. Then head below for more console game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions
***Everybody 1-2 Switch! hands-on first impressions
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Triangle Strategy $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Down in Bermuda eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
- DEEMO eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Crypt of the NecroDancereShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- KORG Gadget eShop $24 (Reg. $48)
- GameStop Buy Two Get One FREE pre-owned titles
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition in-stock at $130
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $25 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Engage $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R $16 (Reg. $20)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Ghostrunner: Complete PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge $40 (Reg. $50)
- PSN Bandai Namco sale up to 80% off
- Elden Ring from $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $55 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- One Piece Odyssey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Onimusha: Warlords PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead Xbox physical $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!