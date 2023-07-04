Best July 4th 2023 deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Samsung, Twelve South, more

As we see each year, Independence Day has arrived with a massive assortment of discounts to kick off the summer sale season. Courtesy of top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and many others, you’ll be able to lock-in price cuts across the latest from Apple, Samsung, and our other favorite brands here at 9to5. Head below for all of the best July 4th deals.
What better discount to take the July 4th spotlight than the best price yet on Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Already becoming one of the most popular macOS machines on the market, the new release just hit store shelves last month. It’s now having some savings applied, with the $100 discount delivering the 15.3-inch Retina display and M2 chip for the all-time low of $1,199. Many writers and editors here at 9to5 have already made the switch, and now you can too without paying full price.
The Apple savings today also carry over to largely every other corner of the lineup. We’re tracking the best prices of the year for July 4th on the entire AirPods lineup, the latest Apple Watch wearables, and so much more down below. The second-best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 is certainly worth a closer look at $89 before we get to the rest of the savings, too.
Notable Mac discounts
- Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at $999 all-time low after $100 summer discount
- M2/Pro Mac mini models see rare discounts at up to $150 off all-time lows from $719
- Mac Studio clearance lands at up to $700 off: Maxed out M1 Ultra configs, more
- Save $649 on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac at all-time lows starting from $930 (Refurb)
Save on Apple Watch models
- Apple Watch Ultra return to all-time lows of $730 with $69 Alpine Loop discounts
- Save $70 on every Apple Watch Series 8 style: Aluminum from $329, Milanese Loop, more
- Apple Watch SE 2 all-time lows return just in time for summer from $219 (Reg. $249+)
July 4th deals land on Apple’s latest AirPods
- AirPods Max see $99 Independence Day discounts in four styles at $450 (2023 low)
- AirPods Pro 2 detect conversations, adapt audio to your surroundings, more at $199
- AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio, ‘Hey Siri,’ and more for less starting at $110 (Reg. $169)
Samsung and Android deals abound |
July 4th is also the perfect time to bring home a new smartphone, and might actually be the time to score an affordable foldable, too. After Google’s new Pixel Fold failed to impress like other models on the market, the $450 discount that’s live on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only looking like a better value. Already at an all-time low in its own right, the now $1,350 starting price tag offers one of the best folding smartphones on the market for an even better price. Shop the other best July 4th deals in the Android realm below.
- Bundle OnePlus 11 5G with the just-released OnePlus Pad at $940 (Save $240)
- New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles from $200 (Save $80)
- OnePlus 10T is now an even better value with $220 discount down to all-time low of $430
- Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone will be $150 off on Prime Day, if you sign up now
Other notable tech deals |
Just about all of our favorite tech brands are getting in on the July 4th savings in one form or another, but the best of the best really falls to Twelve South. The company has now launched its annual Independence Day sale, this time marking down a collection of its popular Mac, iPad, and iPhone accessories to the lowest prices of the year. These discounts will only be live through the end of the day, so be sure to go dive into our top picks below checking out all of the other notable offers below.
- Belkin’s July 4th sale takes 20% off StandBy-ready 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers at $120, more
- Phillips Hue High Lumen smart bulbs fall to best prices: Color $43, more from $18
- Razer’s new Stream Controller X sees first discount since spring launch at $131
- Samsung’s 256GB security/action cam microSD now $20 (Reg. $30+, Amazon low), more
- Bundle Logitech’s popular MX Mechanical Keyboard and Master 3S mouse for $212
- Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock complements M1 iMac with an aluminum build at $112
- Spigen’s new OneTap Pro 3 car mounts fall to new lows with 15W MagSafe speeds from $64
- Nomad’s signature iPhone 14/Plus Modern leather cases see steep discounts to $10
Best Fashion and Home Goods July 4th deals |
- lululemon has great finds in its We Made Too Much section with pricing from $9
- Levi’s End of Season Sale starts now! Save 50% off denim for the entire family
- Amazon Oral-B sale up to $80 off smart brushes, brush head replacements, more from $12
- Save $50 on a range of Ninja multi-function dual-basket air fryers today from $160 shipped
- WORX delivers a more capable electric mower with its Nitro 80V 21-inch model at $673
- Macy’s Fourth of July Sale takes an extra 20% off Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, more
- Fresh summer cocktails await with Ninja’s 2023 NeverClog juicer at the new $110 low
