Bartesian’s pro Keurig-style cocktail maker now $90 off at $360 (Matching Amazon 2023 low)

The official Bartesian Amazon storefront is now offering a solid price drop on its Professional Cocktail Maker at $359.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this flagship model is now $90 off the going rate to deliver the best price of the summer. Only once in 2023 has it dropped this low at Amazon as well. This is the brand’s higher-end Keurig-style cocktail maker carrying larger 1-liter spirit jars, with a tiered cascading alignment, alongside the expanded water tank that carries enough for around 60 cocktails. You essentially load up each of the four containers with your favorite liquors, pop-in one of the Bartesian cocktail pods, choose your desired strength on the display screen, and let it do the work for you. Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution would be to drop down to the Bartesian Duet Cocktail Machine. This one features a pair of spirit containers and a more compact form-factor alongside the lower $299 shipped price tag.

Whichever model you go with, you’ll find a series of flavors and cocktail capsule options on Amazon. There are a range of different classic cocktail pods, from Old Fashioned and Margaritas to Cosmopolitans and more available in 6-packs at $15 Prime shipped a pop.

Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker features:

Insert a capsule, place a glass on the bar mat and choose the preferred strength from mocktail to strong. The cocktail maker automatically draws the spirit from the bottle and crafts a perfect cocktail in seconds. The intuitive rotary dial makes navigation simple. Once the capsule is inserted, the cocktail is identified via barcode and the user-friendly LCD display suggests the proper glassware and provides strength options.

