Add Princess Leia’s adorable animatronic Lola droid to your collection from $12.50 (Reg. $37+)

As part of its latest action figures sale and joining today’s massive Funko POP! event, Amazon is now offering the official Hasbro Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition Droid for $25 shipped. Regularly $90 directly from Hasbro, this model has been hovering in the $37 range for most of this year at Amazon. Today’s deal is $12 under our May the 4th mention from earlier this year and marks a new Amazon all-time low on the adorable collectible. You’ll also find the non-animatronic version of Lola on sale at just $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25, down from the regular $18 or more. Princess Leia’s droid companion has over “45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 unique modes.” It will look great in the Star Wars collection on the shelf, but it also responds to background noises with various bleeps, bloops, and movements – Lola can open and close its mouth, wiggle the top panels, and tilt from side to side (the non-animatronic version has manually posable parts). More details below.

Hasbro L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition Droid features:

Kids and fans can bring home the animatronic toy edition of this loveable droid companion, L0-LA59 (Lola), and reimagine iconic scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy. Touch the sensor on L0-LA59’s head to unlock more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 unique modes. Enter Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59’s legs, Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base and pretending she’s zooming through the galaxy.

