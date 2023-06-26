LEGO debuts first Architecture set of the year with upcoming 2,100-piece Himeji Castle

Today, LEGO is officially announcing the next set to land in one of its most popular themes for adults. LEGO Architecture hasn’t been getting the love it previously received when it comes to new sets, but the company still has something exciting in store with the reveal of the new 2,100-piece Himeji Castle (21060).

LEGO Architecture makes a 2023 comeback with new Himeji Castle

LEGO Architecture used to be one of, if not the theme for adults. We’d see several new models of iconic buildings, city skylines, and other landmarks a couple of times a year in the past. Now the collection has been relegated to just a single build each year if we’re lucky. Last year saw the Great Pyramid of Giza get the brick-built treatment as a summer release, and now a new build on a similar scale is hitting the scene in 2023.

The new Himeji Castle won’t be launching until later this year but is getting an official reveal today as LEGO set number 21060. The 2,165-piece build rests on a black baseplate that’s smaller than usual, opting to use all of the included bricks to deliver a detailed rendition of the iconic Japanese landmark. The build has some of the more intricate details we’ve seen from the Architecture theme as of late, with most of the focus being applied to the upper level of the castle’s grounds. It includes four buildable cherry blossom trees and tons of other details that keep it authentic to the real thing.

The entire model stands 7.5 inches tall and rests on a 12.5-inch wide base. There are some removable sections to show off the interior, too.

You’ll be able to buy the new LEGO Himeji Castle starting later this year, on August 1. It’ll launch alongside the rest of the upcoming summer 2023 sets and arrives as the only Architecture kit of the year. LEGO set number 21060 will be priced at $159.99.

