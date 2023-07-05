LEGO’s new Disney Tribute Camera continues the 100th anniversary celebration with first-ever Walt minifigure

Just when we thought that the new reveals for the 100th anniversary of Disney were coming to an end after the launch of the new LEGO Disney Castle to start July, the two companies are surprising us with yet another celebratory build. The upcoming Walt Disney Tribute Camera (43230) is taking a more collectible approach than before with a display-worthy design and even the first-ever Walt Disney minifigure and more.

LEGO’s new Walt Disney Tribute Camera launching later this fall

The latest addition to the 100th anniversary celebration for Disney Animation has arrived, with a new model that is as display-worthy as they come. Stacking up to 811 bricks, the main model assembles an old school cinema camera that turns the reels on top into a 100 logo for the Disney celebration. Easily my favorite element has to be the incldued film strip which shows frames from an assortment of animated Disney features. They of course all still that take a more brick-built approach than the real-world counterparts with minifigures and the like, delivering a fun take on classics like The Jungle Book, Snow White, Alice in Wonderland, and more.

Alongside the main build, the Walt Disney Tribute Camera set also includes a side section. It’s hardly as detailed as the actual camera, but there’s a little black and white display stand in the style of the original Mickey Mouse shorts. It doubles as a directors cut board, too.

Five exclusive Disney minifigures make the cut

Much like the rest of the Disney 100 LEGO kits, the new set number 43230 includes some alluring minifigures. The figures that make the cut on all of these sets has to easily be one of the best parts about the whole wave, and this new creation is really continuing to deliver. There’s Walt Disney himself, marking one of the first-ever appearance of the founder in minifigure form. Then there’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, both rocking their original retro looks, with new molded bricks for Bambi and Dumbo rounding out the collection.

Launching as likely one of the final LEGO Disney 100th anniversary celebration kits, the new Walt Disney Tribute Camera set (43230) will be arriving later this fall. It’ll hit store shelves on September 1, and arrives with a $99.99 price tag.

