Today’s Android game and app deals: Battle Chasers, Mystic Vale, Chicken Police, more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are now tracking on Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G handset down at $400 and this $350 price drop on its Galaxy Tab S7+. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Chicken Police, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Romancing SaGa 2, Mystic Vale, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Battle Chasers Nightwar:

Inspired by the classic console greats, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a wild adventure featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by the exploration of the world. Help young Gully on her quest to find her lost father Aramus – a famous hero, who ventured into the dangerous grounds and mysteriously disappeared. Gully receives help from 5 unlikely heroes, each with their own unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Together the party will help Gully with her search and discover what dangers lurk in the wilds.Includes a new campaign, as well as full cross-platform saves compatibility and an all-new interface designed specifically for touch based platforms.

