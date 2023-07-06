Score a regularly $850 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $500 shipped at Amazon (Today only)

For today only as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is now offering the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet in Mystic Black for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $850 at Best Buy, this is as much as $350 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is on par with the brief drop we tracked at Best Buy earlier this year and matching the Amazon all-time low. It might not be the latest and greatest from Samsung, but it comes in at well below the regularly up to $900 price tag on the S8+ and still makes for a perfectly capable tablet experience. Boasting an edge-to-edge 12.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll also find AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound, as well as both facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner running on a Qualcomm SDM865 Pro. Full S Pen support is also joined by the ability to sync and send files from multiple devices while DeX mode and an optional keyboard can transform the tablet experience into something more akin to a full-on PC. You’ll find more details here and down below.

If the Samsung option above at $350 off isn’t doing it for you, something like Apple’s far less expensive entry-level 10.2-inch iPad might. It’s not quite as large and carries a much lower regular price than the formerly flagship model above, but you can land this current-generation Apple iPad today at $250 shipped, or about $80 off the going rate. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

But champions of the Samsung ecosystem will also want to check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on its Galaxy Z Flip 4 handset. Now seeing the first price drop in months, you can score Samsung’s novel foldable at $100 off the going rate. While it might not be as much of a conversation starter, Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G is an even less pricey proposition after spotting it down at $400 shipped earlier this morning – all of the details you need on this offer are in our deal coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the power of a PC and the mobility of a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi is your secret weapon for getting more done—wherever you are. Enjoy the advantages of a true 2-in-1 device, where an expanded keyboard(1) and built-in memory up to 128GB are backed by a battery that lasts the entire workday(2) for ultimate portability. With a redesigned, minimal-lag S Pen that lets you control a presentation with the tap of a finger and an expanded edge-to- edge screen(3) for better streaming, gaming and video chatting, the Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi simplifies life, work and play.

