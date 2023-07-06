Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G is now even more affordable with $50 discount down to $400

While Samsung’s foldable smartphone have stolen the spotlight as of late, today we’re tracking a discount on one of its more recent handsets on the budget-friendly side of the lineup. Amazon now offers the unlocked Galaxy A54 5G for just $399.99 shipped in both Awesome Black and Violet colorways. Down from $450 for the 128GB model, today’s $50 discount is matching the second-best offer yet. It comes within $25 of the all-time low, is one of the first overall chances to save, and the best in over a month.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

Available in one of two styles, you’ll be able to protect your new Galaxy A54’s black or violet designs by using some of your savings to bring home Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid clear case. This offering coats your smartphone in the brand’s usual TPU bumper with hardshell back for protection against everyday wear and tear, but also drops and other potential damage. It’s just $14, giving you an affordable way to get even more out the Galaxy A54 over time.

This week’s best Android discounts are headlined by two releases from Samsung. Just ahead of Unpacked next month, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is seeing its first discount in months at $100 off, only to be joined by an all-time low on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This larger folding handset clocks in at $1,350 in order to deliver $450 in savings.

Though there’s also the latest contender in the foldable space that’s also worth a look. Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone takes another crack at the beloved flip phone form-factor, and will be $150 off come Prime Day if you sign up now. The discount seemingly won’t be available to everyone come Amazon’s shopping event next week, instead limiting the savings to select accounts that have the foresight to ask for the invitation now.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features:

Enjoy binge-watching on a clear, 6.4″ screen* that provides a smooth entertainment experience; Scroll through social feeds and watch action-packed movies, catching all the details you need on your Galaxy A54 5G. Brilliant sunrises, awesome selfies — capture incredible content with Galaxy A54 5G; Snap clear images with Single Take and OIS, and even take shots in low light with Nightography. Always be ready for an impromptu photo op or newly released video with a powerful battery that has your back; With a long-lasting, Super Fast Charging 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A54 5G keeps you up and running.

