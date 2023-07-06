Best iOS game and app deals: Chicken Police, Pocket Academy 3, SkySafari 7 Plus, more

Your collection of the best iOS game and app deals of the day is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to stop by our Apple hardware deal hub for the very first discounts on the just-released M2 Max Mac Studio at up to $310 off the going rates. While our app deal collection isn’t quite as extensive as usual today, that’s just because most of the best apps are still on sale for the July 4th holiday. Having said that, you will find some new highlight deals including titles like Chicken Police, Pocket Academy 3, SkySafari 7 Plus, and a host of freebies. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ThoughtJots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Practice Lock: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Wild Case: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reeflex Pro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trace Table – Light Box: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $20)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games – Retro Twist: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blend Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TARAKAN: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

Door Kickers: Action Squad features:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

