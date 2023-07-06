Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10 (50% off), Elden Ring $41.50, more

If you have never given the charming and hilarious Untitled Goose Game a shot yet, now’s your chance. Nintendo has now marked down the regularly $20 House House title down to $9.99 in digital form via the eShop. That’s a straight 50% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This summer is as good a time as any to add some funny goose-based shenanigans to your digital Switch library, as you essentially ruin the day of otherwise peaceful villagers with this game’s special brand of slapstick-stealth-sandbox gameplay. A two-player cooperative mode was introduced after release (more details on that right here) so you can terrorize the folks in a mostly harmless way and lean on that dedicated “honk” button to your heart’s content. Then head below for more console game deals.

