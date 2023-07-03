Best 4th of July Android game and app deals: Juicy Realm, Samorost 3, Botanicula, much more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s fresh new Android game and app deals have now been added to the massive collection of titles we are tracking down below for the 4th of July. Just be sure to also scope out the new all-time lows now live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles from $200 as well as this OnePlus 11 5G bundle with up to $240 in savings. As far as the apps go, highlights include titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Juicy Realm, Samorost 3, Botanicula, KORG Kaossilator, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android game and app deals:

More of the best July 4th Android apps and games on sale

More on Juicy Realm:

Only when plants began sprouting arms and legs and developing self-awareness did humanity truly begin to understand the menace that these once photosynthesis-dependent creatures posed. No one could understand how the plants took this large evolutionary leap in such a short time, something that took their animal counterparts millions of years to accomplish. One thing is certain, now is the time for humanity to make their stand in order to stay at the top of the food chain.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: Journey’s sturdy new EZMO vegan leather M...
This leather Apple Watch band is perfect for Series 8/U...
Jackery’s new 3kW Explorer 2000+ first $400 discount ...
Razer’s new Stream Controller X sees first discou...
Amazon’s pro Alexa voice remote with location tra...
Samsung’s 256GB security/action cam microSD now $...
Annual Prime Day 2023 gift card deal now live! Score $5...
Spigen’s latest slim hard shell cable organizer p...
Load more...
Show More Comments