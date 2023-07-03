Best 4th of July Android game and app deals: Juicy Realm, Samorost 3, Botanicula, much more

Today’s fresh new Android game and app deals have now been added to the massive collection of titles we are tracking down below for the 4th of July. Just be sure to also scope out the new all-time lows now live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles from $200 as well as this OnePlus 11 5G bundle with up to $240 in savings. As far as the apps go, highlights include titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Juicy Realm, Samorost 3, Botanicula, KORG Kaossilator, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s best Android game and app deals:
- SkanApp FREE (Reg. $20)
- Black Army Sapphire Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Reminder Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Cross zombie survival game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $1 (Reg. $5)
- Juicy Realm $2 (Reg. $3)
- Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $6)
- Samorost 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Botanicula $2 (Reg. $5)
- CHUCHEL $2 (Reg. $5)
- Machinarium $2 (Reg. $6)
- Viticulture $5.50 (Reg. $10)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Quell Zen $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Cube Card $1 (Reg. $2)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $10 (Reg. $20)
More of the best July 4th Android apps and games on sale
- MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Cat Lady $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Klocki $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- NABOKI $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Up Left Out $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Patchwork The Game $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $1 (Reg. $10)
- One Deck Dungeon $1 (Reg. $10)
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $2 (Reg. $8)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Dwarf Journey $2 (Reg. $5)
- Twilight Struggle $4 (Reg. $8)
- To the Moon $3 (Reg. $5)
- Aeon’s End $2 (Reg. $15)
- Mystic Vale $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Dealer’s Life Pawn Shop Tycoon $2 (Reg. $4)
- Dealer’s Life 2 $4 (Reg. $6)
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Unreal Life $4.50 (Reg. $7)
- Gemini $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game $3 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD $1 (Reg. $2)
- Kingdom Rush Origins TD $1 (Reg. $3)
- Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- Crying Suns $6 (Reg. $9)
- Forager $5 (Reg. $8)
- Crying Suns $6 (Reg. $9)
- Carcassonne: Tiles & Tactics $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Agricola All Creatures $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Terra Mystica $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Titan Quest $3 (Reg. $10)
- Dead Cells $5 (Reg. $9)
- Aeon’s End $2 (Reg. $15)
- Little Misfortune $4 (Reg. $9)
- Muse Dash $1 (Reg. $3)
- Cytus II FREE (Reg. $2)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $9 (Reg. $18)
- Romancing SaGa 2 $5 (Reg. $18)
- Romancing SaGa3 $6.50 (Reg. $22)
- COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND $12 (Reg. $20)
- The Almost Gone $1 (Reg. $4)
- Rush Rally Origins $3 (Reg. $5)
- Hot Lap League: Racing Mania! $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Mortal Crusade $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pop the Tiles $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Limansk Redu $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2 (Reg. $4)
- Deep Space: First Contact $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Unit Lab – Universal Converter $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Photo Exif Editor Pro – Metada $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- aWallet Cloud Password Manager $4 (Reg. $8)
- FTP Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Equalizer Music Player Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Knots 3D FREE (Reg. $6)
More on Juicy Realm:
Only when plants began sprouting arms and legs and developing self-awareness did humanity truly begin to understand the menace that these once photosynthesis-dependent creatures posed. No one could understand how the plants took this large evolutionary leap in such a short time, something that took their animal counterparts millions of years to accomplish. One thing is certain, now is the time for humanity to make their stand in order to stay at the top of the food chain.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!