Apple’s just-released M2 Max Mac Studio sees first discounts from $1,899 (Save up to $310)

If you’ve been waiting to bring Apple’s latest M2 Mac Studio to your workstation, the first notable discount has arrived. Courtesy of our friends over at Expercom, the trusted Apple authorized retailer is now discounting nearly every model of the new desktop macOS machine. Everything starts with the baseline M2 Max 512GB/32GB configuration at $1,899.05 shipped. Down from $1,999, today’s offer delivers $100 in savings and is the first new condition price cut so far. The discounts today are joined by a series of other configurations that also take as much as $310 off Apple’s new release.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached. Head below for more.

Over at 9to5Mac, we broke down just how the new M2 Mac Studio compares to its original model from last year. Detailing everything from the on-paper specs to actual performance gains and all of the other intricacies that justify Apple launching a second generation model, our post is worth a closer look if you’re split on whether you need the latest and greatest.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the new M2 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and a price tag that much more conducive to starting out with macOS at $569. It won’t offer quite as flagship-worthy performance as the lead deal, but should be perfect for finally trying out the even newer M2 chip at the desktop.

An easy recommendation for pairing with either of your new headless desktop Macs would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. It’s been a fan-favorite around 9to5 since debut, as I walked away impressed in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M2 Max or all-new M2 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

