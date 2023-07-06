Moment launches MagSafe accessory flash sale with extra $10 off iPhone 14 cases, mounts, more

Moment makes some of our favorite iPhonegraphy accessories, and today the company has launched a flash sale on its lineup of MagSafe attachments. Ranging from magnetic mounts to compatible iPhone 14 cases, the discounts today are made even better with an extra promotion that stacks on top of the cash price cuts. Through the end of the day, applying code #ilovemagsafe at checkout will take an additional $10 off when you spend $99 or more on any of the accessories on this landing page. We break down all of our favorites below the fold with as much as 50% in savings, but if you want to shop the savings for yourself, you can just dive into the entire promotion over at Moment.

Amongst the versatile lineup of mounts and accessories, the Moment Strap Anywhere Mount at $29.99 is a highlight. Down from its usual $50 price tag, this 40% price cut is marking a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. Designed to strap just about anywhere, as you can likely gather from the name, this mount uses a silicone rubber strap to secure your iPhone 14 into place. It uses one of the brand’s (M)Force magnets to enable MagSafe support, and can be looped around everything from exercise equipment to strollers, shower curtain rods, and more. I personally just installed one of these on my e-bike and have found it to be a reliable option so far for cruising around with my iPhone in view.

Alongside the featured mount, you’ll also find some other ways to mount your iPhone 14 just about anywhere. There are plenty of different offerings, including photography-focused solutions to more versatile offerings that let you stick an iPhone anywhere you can imagine.

If you’re looking for a new case, today’s Moment flash sale has you covered with some notable offers on its in-house covers. On top of being compatible with MagSafe, these iPhone 14 cases also allow you to clip in one of the brand’s mounts for taking full advantage of its smartphone lens ecosystem. A great place to get started is the brand’s latest iPhone 14 series Cases at $39.99. Down from $50 in several different styles for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, these are still some of the first notable discounts to date at 20% off.

Available in three different colors across all four iPhone 14 series handsets, these new covers sport vibrant and rugged designs alongside support for the brand’s signature smartphone lenses thanks to the Drop-in mounts. There’s a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip to go alongside a raised lip around the screen and camera assembly for keeping both protected that you can read about in our launch coverage. Not to mention, it’s also MagSafe-compatible. Last year, we took a hands-on look at the previous-generation covers in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Don’t forget that you’ll be able to add some extra savings into the mix by stacking your cart up to hit $99, you’ll be able to lock-in an extra $10 in savings. This gives you a chance to score some of the higher-end accessories that aren’t on sale very often, or just bundle one of Moment’s popular mounts with an iPhone 14 case refresh your handset.

Moment iPhone 14 Case features:

Introducing the most complete case we’ve ever made. It offers extra protection, stronger magnets, a wrist strap attachment, and the first lens / filter attachment system that snaps in and out of your case. Whether traveling, shooting content, or going out for a night our new iPhone 14 case is for you. The profile is thin, yet rugged, made from our blend of grippy TPU. It looks good, feels good, and protects your phone from up to 10-foot drops. Did we mention we’ve also reinforced the wrist strap connection? Giving you peace of mind that you’ll never drop your device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!