Best iOS game and app deals: Sands of Salzaar, 112 Operator, Earth 3D, and more

Friday has arrived and with it we have a fresh collection of deals on Mac and iOS apps to take into the weekend with you. You’ll want to make sure you scope out today’s deals on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards from $127 as well as the 10.9-inch iPad at the $399 all-time low and everything else in our Apple hub, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Sands of Salzaar, 112 Operator, Earth 3D – World Atlas, WEATHER NOW, Radio Commander, iConnectHue, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Word Search Daily PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Radio Commander: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chomplr: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lo-Fly Dirt: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ThoughtJots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Practice Lock: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Wild Case: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reeflex Pro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trace Table – Light Box: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $20)

Sands of Salzaar features:

Sands of Salzaar is an open-world strategy-action RPG set across a sprawling desert. Build up and manage your forces from a single unit to a mighty army, then lead them into massive battles against your foes. How you progress is up to you: customize your hero with a wide variety of skills and talents, choose which factions to side with, and plan your strategies carefully to establish yourself as whoever you aspire to be – a lone wolf, a wealthy trader, a city lord, or a war schemer.

