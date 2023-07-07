Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad lands at $399 all-time low ahead of Prime Day at $50 off

Ending the work week, we’re now tracking the first discount in months on Apple’s latest 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad. Courtesy of Amazon, the most recent debut into the more affordable side of the iPadOS lineup now starts at $399 shipped. It comes in several different styles, with the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration dropping from the usual $449 price tag. Today’s $50 discount matches our previous mention from back in May and is the first chance to save since. This matches the all-time low, too.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Now for all of the signature accessories that turn one of the best tablets onto the market in one of the best portable productivity machines. Sure this may be one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, but there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your machine. A great place to start is the signature Magic Keyboard Folio, which is now also getting in on the savings at $224 from its usual $249 going rate. At that second-best price, you’re scoring a 2-in-1 design that can magnetically snap off the keyboard while still delivering some protection.

On the other hand, Apple’s standard Smart Folio cover is a great alternative that comes in one of four vibrant colors and sells for a much more affordable price. That’s not just in part to a lower MSRP, but discounts that take 20% off and start from $62.

Then all of today’s other best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

