Bring Touch ID to your desktop with Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards from $127 (Reg. $149+)

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $149 $127
a close up of a computer keyboard

Ending the work week, Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $127 shipped. Down from $149, you’re now looking at the second-best discount to date with $22 in savings attached. This is $2 under our previous mention, and the lowest since back in March when it sold for $7 less at the all-time low. If you’re more partial to the full keyboard layout, Amazon also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad for $159.99. That’s $19 off the usual $179 going rate and landing at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the low.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more. Head below for more.

Satechi’s Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard on the other hand arrives as a much more affordable solution to Apple’s in-house typing experience on sale above. While it ditches the unique Touch ID functionality, there’s a similar premium build centered around an aluminum frame. Not to mention even flashier inclusions like backlit keys and multi-device Bluetooth support. That makes the $70 price tag a bit more compelling for those who don’t want to go with an in-house solution from Apple.

And if neither of the keyboards above are really catching your eye, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene at the end of last month and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech found on the Master 3S above, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Twelve South’s Curve Riser monitor stand now up t...
Don’t spend a fortune on cold brew, this glass Br...
Save up to $1,000 on Sony TVs today from $298: 75-inch ...
Save $70 on Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad Gaming Chrome...
Seagate’s new eco-conscious recycled Ultra 5TB Extern...
GoPro HERO 11 falls to new all-time low at $350 (Reg. $...
Control your outdoor lights with Siri using TP-LinkR...
Save $70 on Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch at second-best pr...
Load more...
Show More Comments