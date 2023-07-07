Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars $30 + DLC from $2, MGS Collection pre-orders, more

Walmart is now offering physical copies of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga down at $29.83 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ membership (currently 50% off). Regularly $60 and currently fetching as much via the eShop, the only options we can find for less come from less than desirable third-party Amazon sellers at the moment. Today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked on physical copies for your collection and comes right in time for the Warner Bros. eShop sale that is loaded with deals on add-on characters and content for the game starting from $2. This one transports players to a brick-built world in a galaxy far, far away. It features “hundreds of playable characters from throughout” the Star Wars universe and “hundreds of vehicles from across the galaxy.” You can get a complete breakdown of how much we loved our time with the game in our hands-on review right here as well. Head below for the rest of this weekend’s best game deals.

