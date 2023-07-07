Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars $30 + DLC from $2, MGS Collection pre-orders, more

Walmart is now offering physical copies of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga down at $29.83 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ membership (currently 50% off). Regularly $60 and currently fetching as much via the eShop, the only options we can find for less come from less than desirable third-party Amazon sellers at the moment. Today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked on physical copies for your collection and comes right in time for the Warner Bros. eShop sale that is loaded with deals on add-on characters and content for the game starting from $2. This one transports players to a brick-built world in a galaxy far, far away. It features “hundreds of playable characters from throughout” the Star Wars universe and “hundreds of vehicles from across the galaxy.” You can get a complete breakdown of how much we loved our time with the game in our hands-on review right here as well. Head below for the rest of this weekend’s best game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Among Us eShop $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $58 (Reg. $70)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Triangle Strategy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Down in Bermuda eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
- DEEMO eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $25 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Engage $40 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Actraiser Renaissance PSN $18 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Diablo IV PS5 $65 (Reg. $70)
- Evil West PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Ghostrunner: Complete PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge $40 (Reg. $50)
- PSN Bandai Namco sale up to 80% off
- Elden Ring from $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $55 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- One Piece Odyssey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Onimusha: Warlords PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead Xbox physical $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
