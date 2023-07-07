Save up to $1,000 on Sony TVs today from $298: 75-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 $1,198, plus much more

As part of Amazon’s latest Sony 4K TV sale, we are now tracking the Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra X85K Series Smart Google TV down at $1,198 shipped. Originally $1,900 when it launched last spring, it more recently fetches closer to $1,300 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at a touch lower than the Best Buy sale price and returns this model to the Amazon all-time low pricing we tracked over the holidays last year. You’re looking at a 4K smart Google TV with a 120Hz refresh rate and exclusive PlayStation enhancements for improved gaming picture quality. Joining support for Google Assistant voice command control, it also features Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, and HDR as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. Head below for more Sony 4K TV deals.

Amazon Sony 4K TV sale:

While you will find some of the latest and greatest 2023 models in the sale above, we are also tracking a few more offers on Sony’s current-generation lineup right here with up to $500 in savings.

On the entry-level, kitchen, or guest room side of things, ongoing all-time low pricing on Amazon’s new 2-Series smart Fire TVs is still live starting from $130 shipped.

Sony 4K Ultra X85K Series Smart Google TV features:

The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. See blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and action-packed movies with native 120Hz refresh rate and Motionflow XR technology. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. Stream from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and many more. Also, stream from your Apple device with AirPlay 2 support.

