Twelve South’s Curve Riser monitor stand now up to 50% off starting at $40 Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand. Now starting from $39.99 shipped for the black model (shipping is a bit delayed, but you can still lock-in the discount now), today’s offer carries over to the white style at its respective Amazon low of $63.81. In either case, today’s discounts land from the usual $80 price tags in order to deliver as much as 50% in savings. Both are resting at the best prices ever on Amazon, too. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new entry-level workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories. Head below for more.

As far as Twelve South’s latest MacBook companions go, we just reviewed the new HiRise Pro MacBook stand. Taking a more fixed approach to elevating your machine at the desk, this stand provides a sturdier experience with the added perk of a built-in MagSafe charger slot. We fully break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

For something a bit more capable, Anker also just released a new 12-in-1 hub that brings even more features into the monitor riser form-factor. Doubling as a USB-C hub, this desktop upgrade brings 12 ports into the mix including a Qi charging pad for streamlining your workstation. It’s now down to the best price ever of $200, following a $50 Amazon discount.

Twelve South Curve Riser features:

Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs or personal items. The metal shelf’s ventilated design allows for optimal airflow for devices such as audio interfaces or even a Mac Mini. Elevate the look and comfort of your workspace with Curve Riser.

