Google Pixel 6 Pro clearance delivers an even better value at $420 all-time low (Save $479)

Woot today is discounting an assortment of previous-generation Android smartphones to the best prices yet. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual from the retailer, with a $6 delivery fee being tacked on otherwise. A top pick worth highlighting ahead of everything else has the Google Pixel 6 Pro at $419.99. This is for an unlocked 128GB model, which drops from the original $899 price tag you would have paid before the 7 Pro came out. Not only does that amount to a new all-time low at $479 off, but lands at $30 below our previous mention from earlier in the year. Discounts on new condition versions have been hard to come by as of late, with today’s markdown only delivering the third offer of the year.

Google’s previous-generation flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs, too. Pixel 6 Pro then sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. We break down what to expect from daily driving the handset in our hands-on review, which offers some extra insight on how the Pixel 6 Pro holds up. We also break down some of the other Google Pixel deals below, too.

If you can get away with something a bit more entry-level, the Google Pixel 6a has your back. This more affordable handset already clocks in with a more palatable $349 price tag at Amazon, delivering a better value along the way. Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s previous-generation budget-friendly handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 7/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

This week’s best Android discounts are headlined by two releases from Samsung. Just ahead of Unpacked next month, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is seeing its first discount in months at $151 off, only to be joined by an all-time low on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This larger folding handset clocks in at $1,350 in order to deliver $450 in savings.

Though there’s also the latest contender in the foldable space that’s also worth a look. Motorola’s all-new razr+ folding smartphone takes another crack at the beloved flip phone form-factor, and will be $150 off come Prime Day if you sign up now. The discount seemingly won’t be available to everyone come Amazon’s shopping event next week, instead limiting the savings to select accounts that have the foresight to ask for the invitation now.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

