Best iOS game and app deals: iMPC Pro 2, Spring Forever, BeeScan, and more

While the Prime Day deals are already starting to roll in now, we do have a fresh batch of discounted iOS games and apps. The iPad Air 5 offers are now live much like this all-time low on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like BeeScan – PDF Scanner App, Spring Forever, The Tiny Bang Story, Delivery From the Pain, and iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone and iPad. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BeeScan – PDF Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gratitude Journal (new): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wilderless Classic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dark Mist: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Relight – Better Photos: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $9)

iPad: iMPC Pro 2: $10 (Reg. $25)

Early Prime Day game deals: Mario Strikers $40, Mario Golf $40, Zelda, Pokémon, Stray, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Word Search Daily PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sands of Salzaar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Radio Commander: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chomplr: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lo-Fly Dirt: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

iMPC 2 features:

iMPC Pro 2 fuses innovative song creation with the iconic MPC workflow. iMPC Pro gave us a powerful sampler and beatmaker, and now iMPC Pro 2 has evolved into a full fledged song creation tool with the addition of vocal tracks, Audio Units integration, a sleek new design and tons of new features!

