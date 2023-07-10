Early Prime Day game deals: Mario Strikers $40, Mario Golf $40, Zelda, Pokémon, Stray, more

Joining an ongoing Amazon all-time low on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at $52 shipped and host of other solid Switch game deals below, Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on Mario Strikers: Battle League. The regularly $60 game launched exactly a year ago today and has very rarely seen any notable price drops from trustworthy retailers in 2023. You can now land a copy for your Switch game library on Amazon at $39.99 shipped, matching the lowest we have tracked there. This is essentially Nintendo’s version of soccer known as Strike, loaded with all of your favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters and Mario-style power ups. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for more early Prime day console game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Hands-on with Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con
***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions
***Everybody 1-2 Switch! hands-on first impressions
***Note: Target Circle members can score select Switch games for $19.99 right now
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $43 (Reg. $50)
- Ring Fit Adventure $50 (Reg. $80)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $39 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $20 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $39 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us eShop $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Triangle Strategy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie eShop $18 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $25 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Engage $40 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Stray $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Diablo IV PS5 $65 (Reg. $70)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Ghostrunner: Complete PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge $40 (Reg. $50)
- PSN Bandai Namco sale up to 80% off
- Elden Ring from $44 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $55 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $25 (Reg. $40)
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
