Early Prime Day game deals: Mario Strikers $40, Mario Golf $40, Zelda, Pokémon, Stray, more

Joining an ongoing Amazon all-time low on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at $52 shipped and host of other solid Switch game deals below, Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on Mario Strikers: Battle League. The regularly $60 game launched exactly a year ago today and has very rarely seen any notable price drops from trustworthy retailers in 2023. You can now land a copy for your Switch game library on Amazon at $39.99 shipped, matching the lowest we have tracked there. This is essentially Nintendo’s version of soccer known as Strike, loaded with all of your favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters and Mario-style power ups. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for more early Prime day console game deals.

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions

***Note: Target Circle members can score select Switch games for $19.99 right now

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!