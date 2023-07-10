Early Prime Day game deals: Mario Strikers $40, Mario Golf $40, Zelda, Pokémon, Stray, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $40
Mario Strikers Battle League

Joining an ongoing Amazon all-time low on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at $52 shipped and host of other solid Switch game deals below, Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on Mario Strikers: Battle League. The regularly $60 game launched exactly a year ago today and has very rarely seen any notable price drops from trustworthy retailers in 2023. You can now land a copy for your Switch game library on Amazon at $39.99 shipped, matching the lowest we have tracked there. This is essentially Nintendo’s version of soccer known as Strike, loaded with all of your favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters and Mario-style power ups. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for more early Prime day console game deals. 

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Hands-on with Nintendo’s new pastel Joy-Con

***Pikmin 4 hands-on first impressions

***Everybody 1-2 Switch! hands-on first impressions

***Note: Target Circle members can score select Switch games for $19.99 right now

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

OnePlus 11 5G sees $100 early Prime Day deal to $700 lo...
Best iOS game and app deals: iMPC Pro 2, Spring Forever...
Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro systems have never ...
Nike offers up to 60% off hundreds of new markdowns fro...
Bose Headphones 700 now start from $249 as best prices ...
Best price ever just hit Elgato’s fantastic custo...
Arcade1Up cabinets up to $220 off ahead of Prime Day: S...
New 2023 lows arrive on Google’s latest Nest Cams...
Load more...
Show More Comments