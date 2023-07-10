Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air has never sold for less with $249 discount to new $750 low

The early Prime Day savings are beginning to pour in, and now the best value in portable macOS machines is an even better bargain. Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air normally sells for $999, and now it’s dropping lower than ever before courtesy of Amazon as a new all-time low lands at $749.99 shipped. With $249 in savings attached, this is $49 under our previous mention and marking the only time it has dropped below $799 for a new condition model. This discount is also being matched over at Best Buy, as well.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. This makes for a far more capable machine than the usual discounts we see on the baseline model, offering double the RAM and SSD space in the process. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $229 below the M2 model.

Though, both of the new M2 machines also happen to be on sale right now – and for all-time lows at that. Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air delivers a more comparable experience that will sporting the same display, does jump up to the next generation of Apple Silicon with $120 in savings attached at $979. Then there’s the all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which offers an even more compelling build with a larger screen and the same lightweight design for $1,199, down from its usual $1,299 going rate to deliver yet another all-time low.

13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

