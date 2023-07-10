Insane deal knocks Sony’s flagship noise cancelling H9 spatial gaming headset to $150 (50% off)

As part of a surprising early Prime Day deal, Amazon just served up a massive on-page coupon knocking the flagship Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset down to $149.99 shipped. Regularly $298 at Amazon and $300 at Target where Circle members can score it for the same price, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. The previous price drops brought this set down to $278 or so, with today’s deal being the best we have tracked by a long shot. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is the highest-end model in Sony’s latest PC and PS5 headset lineup and its now selling for well under the $228 you’ll pay on the mid-tier set at Amazon. It features immersive 360-degree spatial audio playback for “precise rival detection” alongside a headband cushion and synthetic leather ear pads. The Discord certified headset provides clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom mic with mute function as well as 32 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge. That’s on top of Sony’s Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology with an Ambient Sound Mode to some environmental sound in when needed. Get a closer look here and down below.

While we certainly didn’t expect to see Sony’s flagship headset drop anywhere near this low for Prime day, if you don’t need the high-end treatment you can save some cash with the H3 model. They are selling for $98 shipped on Amazon right now, but don’t expect to get the blue ring LED or noise cancellation taking this route.

Sony-INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset features:

Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection

Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology keeps out surrounding noise while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of important sounds in your environment

Soft headband cushion and synthetic leather ear pads for wearing comfort

Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function.Note:If you face issue in Bluetooth connectivity please turn off the Bluetooth function for a couple of minutes, then turn it back on

Game freely with wireless connectivity and low delay

Up to 32 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge

