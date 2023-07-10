Insane deal knocks Sony’s flagship noise cancelling H9 spatial gaming headset to $150 (50% off)

As part of a surprising early Prime Day deal, Amazon just served up a massive on-page coupon knocking the flagship Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset down to $149.99 shipped. Regularly $298 at Amazon and $300 at Target where Circle members can score it for the same price, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. The previous price drops brought this set down to $278 or so, with today’s deal being the best we have tracked by a long shot. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is the highest-end model in Sony’s latest PC and PS5 headset lineup and its now selling for well under the $228 you’ll pay on the mid-tier set at Amazon. It features immersive 360-degree spatial audio playback for “precise rival detection” alongside a headband cushion and synthetic leather ear pads. The Discord certified headset provides clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom mic with mute function as well as 32 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge. That’s on top of Sony’s Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology with an Ambient Sound Mode to some environmental sound in when needed. Get a closer look here and down below.
While we certainly didn’t expect to see Sony’s flagship headset drop anywhere near this low for Prime day, if you don’t need the high-end treatment you can save some cash with the H3 model. They are selling for $98 shipped on Amazon right now, but don’t expect to get the blue ring LED or noise cancellation taking this route.
Sony-INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset features:
- Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection
- Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology keeps out surrounding noise while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of important sounds in your environment
- Soft headband cushion and synthetic leather ear pads for wearing comfort
- Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function.Note:If you face issue in Bluetooth connectivity please turn off the Bluetooth function for a couple of minutes, then turn it back on
- Game freely with wireless connectivity and low delay
- Up to 32 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge
