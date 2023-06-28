July PS Plus FREE games: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, more

July PlayStation Plus free games

The July PlayStation Plus free games have been officially unveiled. Taking to the PlayStation Blog this morning, Sony has now unveiled what’s on tap for the free game library next month for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Last month we saw NBA 2K23, Jurassic World, and the moody Trek to Yomi, but this time it around it’s all about hardcore Cold War-era shooters, the mysterious town of Bright Falls, and a heart-warming eco-conscious adventure experience. Head below for more details and a closer look at the July PlayStation Plus free games. 

July PlayStation Plus FREE games

As per usual, you have until Monday July 3, 2023 to scoop up the June titles – they will remain a part of your game library indefinitely providing your base-tier PlayStation Plus subscription is active. And that means the July collection will go live starting on the 4th of July, 2023. 

First up, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download the usual $30 Endling – Extinction is Forever – a unique 3D side-scrolling adventure where players explore a world “ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth.” 

And just after we got our first look at gameplay on the long-awaited Alan Wake II during the Summer Game Fest showcase, Sony will be offering up the remastered version of the original game on both PS4 and PS5. Alan Wake Remastered regularly fetches $30 on PSN

But the July PlayStation Plus free games headliner is arguably Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Still fetching $60 on PSN and usually more like $35+ on Amazon in physical form, even if you don’t plan on jumping into the older release’s multiplayer, this is a great way to experience the epic single player campaign for FREE. 

Today we’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July. The Monthly Games lineup of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling – Extinction is Forever will be available to PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, July 4 until Monday July 31. 

