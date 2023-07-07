Shift into overdrive with Thrustmaster’s PS5/PC magnetic racing wheel at the $159 all-time low

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Thrustmaster T128P Racing Wheel with Magnetic Pedals at $159 shipped. This model launched in September last year at $200 and is now at the lowest price we can find. We have have seen a couple price drops on this PS5, PS4, and PC racing controller setup through 2023 at $180, but today’s offer is a delivering a new Amazon all-time low. This force feedback-equipped wheel is designed to allow the gamer to really feel the “speed, surfaces, bumps, impacts, and loss of tire grip,” with a modern design featuring 13 controller-style buttons you would find on a typical gamepad, and then some. The officially licensed rig also includes a magnetic 2-pedal setup “featuring 12-bit precision that won’t decrease over time” and magnetic paddle shifters with a “clear gear-shifting feel.” The quick attachment system that connects to just about any desk or table 2.2 inches thick is a convenient touch as well. Head below for more details. 

While not quite as hardcore a setup overall, more casual drives can save some cash with the HORI Racing Wheel Apex for Playstation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. This one sells for $120 shipped on Amazon and delivers a “full-size racing wheel and pedals” with a clamping system alongside the officially licensed treatment. 

Rumors of a new PlayStation 5 Slim console model are flying now after Microsoft essentially said as much, and you’ll find the rest of the latest from the world of PlayStation down below:

Thrustmaster T128P Racing Wheel features:

  • Immersive Force Feedback to really feel the sensations of racing: speed, surfaces, bumps and impacts, loss of tire grip
  • Engine speed LEDs for optimized gear shifting
  • Magnetic paddle shifters (patented H.E.A.R.T technology) for instant responsiveness, and a clear gear-shifting feel
  • Modern design including 13 buttons, suited to all styles of vehicles and games
  • Quick attachment system suitable for desks and tables up to 2.2 inches / 5.5 cm thick
  • Magnetic 2-pedal pedal set (patented H.E.A.R.T technology) featuring 12-bit precision that won’t decrease over time
  • Next-generation HYBRID DRIVE technology delivering 20% more power than other Thrustmaster hybrid racing wheels (T150 series)

