DJI’s new Mini 3 Pro drone includes a DJI RC controller at new $693.50 low (Reg. $909)

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now discounting the DJI Mini 3 Pro with DJI RC for $693.49 shipped. Normally you’d pay $909, with today’s offer now arriving as one of the first chances period to save on one of DJI’s latest releases. In this case, it delivers $215 in savings and marking a new all-time low and even entering below the price of the drone bundled with a standard controller. Having launched late last year, DJI’s new Mini Pro 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet.

The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, and don’t need all of the flagship features as the pro version, certainly not all of the extra gear, would be the new DJI Mini 3. This model just hit the scene as a more budget-conscious alternative to the featured discount, delivering much of the same folding form-factor for less. Its $559 MSRP still carries with it 4K HDR video recording that can swap to vertical shooting, as well as 38-minute flight times and a lightweight 249-gram build. Get a better idea of what to expect from back when the new drone launched right before the holidays.

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

DJI Mini 3 Pro features:

The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly, it’s also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!