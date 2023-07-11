Razer Iskur Gaming chairs now up to $250 off for Prime Day, Boba Fett controller, more from $20

While we are stil expecting a wide-ranging Razer Chroma RGB keyboard and mice sale (perhaps early tomorrow morning/late this evening), there are some notable price drops now live on the brand’s Xbox and PlayStation gear as well as some headsets and up to $250 off its gaming chairs. First up, we are tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox Series X|S at $99.97 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a sizable 44% off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked on the epic officially licensed Boba Fett controller. Alongside the included wireless charging cradle, it features 12-hours of battery life and works with both current-generation Xbox consoles as well as Xbox One, Mac, and PC systems. You’ll find textured grips alongside Razer-approved “Impulse Analog” triggers and a magnetic contact system on the charger. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Razer Prime Day deals.
Razer Prime Day gaming chairs and more:
- Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair $300 (Reg. $500)
- Razer Iskur XL Gaming Chair $350 (Reg. $600)
- Razer Iskur Fabric Gaming Chair $400 (Reg. $500)
- Razer Ring Light $53 (Reg. $80)
More Razer console gaming accessory deals:
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox $76.50 (Reg. $150)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for PC/PS5 $39.50 (Reg. $55+)
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox from $26 (Reg. $40)
- Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 $20 (Reg. $40)
The PC and gaming room Prime Day deals continue with a massive Logitech sale event delivering up to 50% off a huge collection of keyboards, mice, and headsets. Those deals are also joined by new Elgato all-time lows and all of these HyperX, ASUS, and CORSAIR offers. Swing by our Prime Day 2023 hub for more.
Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair features:
- Ergonomically Designed for Hardcore Gaming: From its unique contours and angled seat edges, to its fully adjustable recline, tilt, and height, the Razer Iskur X supports a healthy sitting posture so you can game for hours in comfort.Assembly Required
- Multi-Layered Synthetic Leather: The chair comes wrapped in a material that’s tougher and more durable than standard PU leather, making it better suited to withstand the wear and tear from hours of daily use
- High Density Foam Cushions: The denser, durable cushions have a plush feel and offer better contouring, allowing your weight to apply just enough pressure as they mold to support your unique body shape
- 2D Armrests: The Razer Iskur X’s armrests can be adjusted by height and rotated inwards or outwards, so your arms will always be in a natural, relaxed position when gaming
