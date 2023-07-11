Razer Iskur Gaming chairs now up to $250 off for Prime Day, Boba Fett controller, more from $20

While we are stil expecting a wide-ranging Razer Chroma RGB keyboard and mice sale (perhaps early tomorrow morning/late this evening), there are some notable price drops now live on the brand’s Xbox and PlayStation gear as well as some headsets and up to $250 off its gaming chairs. First up, we are tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox Series X|S at $99.97 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a sizable 44% off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked on the epic officially licensed Boba Fett controller. Alongside the included wireless charging cradle, it features 12-hours of battery life and works with both current-generation Xbox consoles as well as Xbox One, Mac, and PC systems. You’ll find textured grips alongside Razer-approved “Impulse Analog” triggers and a magnetic contact system on the charger. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Razer Prime Day deals.

The PC and gaming room Prime Day deals continue with a massive Logitech sale event delivering up to 50% off a huge collection of keyboards, mice, and headsets. Those deals are also joined by new Elgato all-time lows and all of these HyperX, ASUS, and CORSAIR offers. Swing by our Prime Day 2023 hub for more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links