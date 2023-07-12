UGREEN’s popular Nexode USB-C GaN chargers now start from just $12 (Reg. $20+)

If your everyday carry could use a new USB-C charger, the folks over at UGREEN have your back with some of the best wall adapters on the market. With Prime Day savings now attached, these models are all even better values with free shipping across the board. An easy highlight has its new 45W Nexode GaN USB-C Mini Charger for $23.99. Down from $40, you’re looking at $16 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low for only the second time. It’s the best we’ve seen since back in April, too. Delivering 45W of power to your everyday carry, this UGREEN charger packs a pair of USB-C ports. All backed by GaN technology, the compact form-factor can still handle refueling all of your Apple or Android kit with an ideal feature set for everything from MacBooks and tablets to the latest smartphones and more. It has a folding plug design to keep the bulk down in your travel setup, too. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Alongside the all-new 45W model above, the savings continue over to a collection of other UGREEN Nexode USB-C GaN Chargers. These come in all shapes and sizes, with the Prime Day savings applying much of the same steep price cuts to some more affordable options and higher-end models alike.

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. While these in-house Apple ones might be worth a closer look on sale for some of the best prices yet starting at $15, there are plenty of other offers in our Prime Day Smartphone Accessories roundup.

UGREEN Nexode USB-C GaN charger features:

Dual-Port Simultaneous Charge: Charge your iPhone 14 and iPad Air fast and simultaneously. Either USB-C port outputs up to 45W to your MacBook Air M2 2022 Go from 0% to 72% within an hour. This 45W dual usb c charger is compatible with Macbook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone 14-8 Series, Samsung S22 Ultra-S10 Series, Steam Deck, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch 8. Pixel 7 Pro and more.

