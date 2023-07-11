Apple’s official 35W Dual USB-C Charger falls to $45 (Reg. $59), other chargers from $15

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger. After launching last spring, the accessory is now marked down to $44.99 shipped to join all of the other Prime Day offers. Clocking in at within $1 of the all-time low, today’s offer is down from the usual $59 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price yet. You’re also looking at the best price in months, arriving to refuel both your iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, or any number of other Apple releases in a streamlined designed at 24% off. The compact build has a foldable plug with the usual white plastic finish you’d expect from an official accessory as well as a 35W output split across both of the USB-C ports. We also break down the experience further in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $15.

Alongside the dual-port offering above, Amazon is also discounting some other official Apple USB-C chargers. Including four other options with varying power outputs, each one is matching the all-time low set just once before.

Other Apple USB-C chargers on sale:

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger features:

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter allows you to charge two devices at the same time, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. The compact size and folding prongs make it easy to pack and store. Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

