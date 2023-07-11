Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mounts from $18 (Reg. $25+), more

All of the best Prime Day Smartphone Accessories are now on sale, with a collection of iOttie car mount discounts leading the way. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Mount for $18.95. Normally fetching $25, this is now at the third-best discount to date with 28% in savings in tow. This comes within $1 of the all-time low too, and is $2 under our previous mention. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold pretty much every device on the market from smaller iPhone 13 mini to flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max and everything else in-between. There are also a collection of other iOttie car mounts from $17.
More smartphone accessories:
- Nomad launches 30% off anniversary sale on entire collection of MagSafe chargers, iPhone 14 cases, more
- Baseus MagSafe Car Mount: $20 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio, ‘Hey Siri,’ and more for less at $139 low (Reg. $169), more
- ESR HaloLock MagSafe Sticker: $13 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- UGREEN 100W USB-C Cable 2-pack: $10 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Anker’s annual Prime Day sale live with 15W MagSafe stands, GaN chargers, power banks, more from $15
- iWALK portable Lightning power banks from $18 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- APPS2Car Cup Holder Mount: $17 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds+ see first discount to $150 with transparent design, plus other Beats all-time lows
- ESR HaloLock MagSafe Wallet: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- UGREEN 69W USB-C Car Charger: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Dock your entire Apple kit on Twelve South’s 3-in-1 HiRise 3 MagSafe charger at $70 (30% off)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s just-released Nano Power Bank plugs into your iPhone 14 with discount to $25
- UGREEN Air Vent Car Mount: $13 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with 44mm styles at $215 (Reg. $310)
- INIU 10,000mAh Power Bank 2-pack: $36 (Reg. $53) | Amazon
- Bose Headphones 700 now start from $249 as best prices of the year land from $379
- TALK WORKS Car Cupholder Mount: $11 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- JBL TUNE 115BT Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- JBL Clip Waterproof Bluetooth speaker hits all-time low with Gold Box discount to $40
- Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Journey Prime Day sale now live at up to 50% off: MagSafe desk mat and chargers from $17
- TALK WORKS 30W USB-C Wall Charger: $18 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- New 2023 low lands on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC at $84 (Reg. $150)
- Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker: $55 (Reg. $68) | Amazon
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:
The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.
