Save the Princess with these new interactive Super Mario OREO cookies, pre-order now

New Nintendo Super Mario OREO cookies featuring Mario, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, and more are inbound. Well, it’s been a busy day so far in crossover gaming gear with the new Barbie Xbox consoles/add-ons and the LeBron James DualSense controller, but now it’s time for some Mushroom Kingdom OREO cookies. OREOs are no stranger to collaborating with the world of gaming – we saw the Xbox embossed take on the delicious sugary snacks at the top of the year – and now it’s teaming up with Mario and friends for its latest promotion. Head below for a closer look, more details, and the sweet little commercial for the new Nintendo OREO cookies.

Nintendo Super Mario OREO cookies

Soon to be available in-store and on OREO.com, Nintendo has now taken to its official Twitter feed to unveil the new Super Mario OREO cookies. They are, believe it or not, now up for pre-order at $4.99 per pack.

There is some kind of adventure game at play here as OREO and Nintendo want folks to collect all 16 different designs (you’ll need to buy several packs to make that happen) to use in a sort of online virtual adventure. The “Bowser-embossed cookies will be the hardest to find!”

Princess Peach is missing, and Bowser is trying to take over the Mushroom Kingdom! With a random assortment of Super Mario character designs in every package, you can find the right OREO cookies to help Mario and the other heroes defeat Bowser and save the kingdom.

Players (cookie monsters) can participate by scanning the QR code on the back of the packs. You can then use your “Super Mario OREO cookies to complete the challenge and help defeat Bowser! The adventure begins 7/10.” Sign up to be notified for the challenge at the bottom of this page.

Then check out the sweet little commercial for the Nintendo Super Mario OREO campaign below:

See more Sound on! OREO cookies are getting a limited edition Super Mario makeover! Which design is your favorite? #SuperMarioOREO



Learn more:https://t.co/BR8z0iqSoT pic.twitter.com/vRwhgZgctE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2023

