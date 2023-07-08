Here’s a rare chance to score Nintendo’s Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. console at $43

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to score the Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. Edition collectible console for $42.90 shipped. We don’t see this Nintendo collectible console in-stock very often these days from trusted retailers, so now’s your chance to score one, and at a discount. Now out of stock at Best Buy completely, the regularly $50 machine is nearly 15% off and being sold directly from Amazon. This “piece of Super Mario history” dropped as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary campaign last year. The limited run collectible console is not just a novelty item though with three playable games included: the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario-themed edition of a classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. More details below.

There are actually some screen protectors made for this thing on Amazon that will go a long way in protecting your collectible display for the long haul. This 4-pack goes for under $10 Prime shipped and carries solid 4+ star ratings.

Jump back into history with the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld system from Nintendo. Inspired by the original Game & Watch that came out in Japan in 1980, this handheld gaming system includes a full-color 2.36″ LCD display, an integrated control pad, and two buttons. Play solo or invite friends to join in two-player action. Other pre-installed games include Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, which was originally released as Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan, and a special Game & Watch: Ball featuring Mario.

