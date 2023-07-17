Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit for Mac and iPhone now $200 (Save $50)

Earlier this year, Anker launched a new way for filmmakers and podcasters to record better audio from their iPhone. The company just began shipping its new M650 wireless microphone kit, and now a rare discount is going live courtesy of Amazon. Right now, you can score the AnkerWork M650 Lavalier Microphone kit for $199.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. As only the second chance to save, today’s offer arrives with $50 in savings from its usual $250 going rate. This is the first discount since back in April, and undercuts that previous mention by $20.

Anker’s new M650 microphone kit features a pair of the wireless units which comes packed into what is essentially an oversized true wireless earbuds case. There’s a companion receiver which can be plugged into your Mac with a USB-C attachment, or iPhone 14 thanks to a swappable Lightning module. It can record from both of the mics at once, with a clip-on design that offers six hours of battery life per charge. Head below for more.

If you want to hear what the sound quality is like on the new AnkerWork M650 microphones, I have been using them to record 9to5Toys Daily for quite a bit. So if you’re a frequent listener, you’ll probably already know if the audio quality is good enough for your needs, and if not, it’s worth going and listening to a few episodes to hear for yourself. I also just published a review earlier this spring that takes a complete look into what to expect from the experience. But the main takeaway was how solid of a recording device the AnkerWork M650 microphone kit is at retail price, let alone with $50 in savings attached.

Elsewhere in Anker’s stable, we’re tracking some equally rare discounts on its unique MagSafe power bank with PopSocket. This iPhone 14 accessory hasn’t been on sale in months, and is now returning to the best price of the year at $40 after $30 in savings have been applied. Or if you’re not partial to the PopSocket form-factor, there’s also the brand’s standard MagSafe Power Bank at $32.

AnkerWork M650 microphone kit features:

Free yourself to create on-the-go content with AnkerWork’s VoiceShield noise cancellation technology. Record confidently with natural, low, or high settings and a windproof cotton cover. Finally, a wireless lavalier microphone that works with your wardrobe. Swap between three colorful covers (metallic black, soft gold, dark jade) and attach magnetically or clip on to your outfit. With dual-channel lossless sound pickup, you can record two sound sources at the same time. And for super-long projects, store up to 7 hours of uncompressed audio—no harddrive required.

