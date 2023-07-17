Nik Bentel’s new Folder Wallet Collection brings macOS and Windows icons to your everyday carry

Earlier this year, I took a hands-on look at this Untitled Folder Wallet from Brooklyn creator Nik Bentel. Today, he is back to bring some other iconic stylings into the lineup with the new Folder Wallet Collection, including designs from macOS, Windows, and your office.

Folder Wallet Collection reimagines macOS and Windows icons

In what effectively plucks one of those digital folder icons thrown around your desktop out of the screen and into your everyday carry, Nik Bentel is expanding his original wallet collection with some new designs. The new Folder Wallet Collection delivers the same vegan leather construction as before but now comes in four different models.

Most notably, the original Untitled Folder Wallet that takes a page out of Apple’s lineup of icons is getting a re-release. Just like before, it sports a two-tone blue build that layers two individual pockets into that iconic folder design. Once out of the simplistic packaging, the everyday carry accessory has quite a soft touch to its outside finish, with an even silkier lining on the inside. So if you missed out on the first release, this favorite is now back for a second time.

New to the lineup are three other models that deliver much of the same vibes. The PC Folder Wallet takes on a more retro design with some pixelated cues straight out of Windows 98. But if you’re a fan of more modern Microsoft OS, the New Folder Wallet is fit for your modern-day PC. Then leaping out of the digital space and into your office essentials, there’s also the Manila Folder Wallet to round out the new collection.

Launching later this week

Just like the original round, the new Folder Wallet Collection will sell for $69 each. All four of the designs will be launching later this week on Wednesday, July 19. You’ll be able to bring the unique accessories to your everyday carry at 10 a.m. EST, with a limited amount of stock going up for sale.

As for how the whole experience holds up, I have been using one of these in my purse every single day since well before I reviewed the Untitled Folder model back in April. It has held up incredibly well over time, and I still get compliments on its quirky design.

