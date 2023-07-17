Max out your PS5 with the new WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P SSD at $330 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now undercutting the Prime Day offer on WD’s brand new SN850P PlayStation 5 SSD. While we did see an insanely low and incredibly short-lived deal on the 2TB model at $130 that has now returned to $200, the top of the line WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive has now dropped to $329.99 shipped. This one has sold for closer to $530 at Amazon since release and now carries a regular $400 price tag directly from Western Digital. Today’s deal clock in at $30 under the Prime Day offer to mark a new Amazon all-time low. This model debuted last month as the brand’s latest officially licensed solution, complete with the PlayStation logo. It reaches speeds up to 7,300MB/s with an integrated heatsink and the compatible M.2 form-factor optimized for use directly inside your Sony console. “Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

You could opt to go with the new WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P at the discounted rate of $130 to reduce spending and achieve the same setup with lower storage capacity. But if you don’t mind side-stepping that officially licensed seal of approval, this morning’s deal on Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 990 PRO 2TB heatsink SSD is worth a look. You can score the 2TB variant at the $160 Amazon all-time low, some $20 below the Prime Day offer we tracked last week.

While we are on the subject, if you missed our coverage of the potentially upcoming PS5 Slim, you’ll find it right here. After details from the recent FTC v. Microsoft hearing surfaced, it now appears PlayStation plans to sell a new PlayStation 5 Slim that is expected to release later this year at $400 shipped alongside its handheld streaming device revealed during the summer PlayStation Showcase.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

