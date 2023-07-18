Thrustmaster’s new ESWAP XR Pro Xbox Series X controller sees first discount to $140

Rikka Altland
Reg. $180 $140

Earlier this spring, we took a hands-on look at the new Thrustmaster ESWAP XR Pro controller, which comes decked out in a slick Forza Horizon 5 theming. Now the gamepad is seeing its first discount courtesy of Amazon, dropping down to $139.99 shipped. Normally fetching $180, you’re now looking at 22% in savings alongside a new all-time low. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S and PC, this gamepad does far more than just complement your Forza gameplay with a themed coat of paint. The controller features a unique customizable form-factor that lets you interchange the various modules based on the game you’re playing. In this case, it features a steering wheel replacement for the left joystick for a more authentic racing experience. We take a hands-on look at how the wired controller stacks up in our recent hands-on review, too.

Also getting in on the savings today, the standard Thrustmaster eSwap S Controller is also on sale. This more affordable counterpart still delivers on the same signature feature as the lead deal, sporting interchangeable mini-stick modules for swapping around the form and function of your gaming experience. It does ditch the Forza Horizon 5 theming, as well as the steering wheel stick, but will complement your Xbox Series X|S much the same. Also marked down on Amazon, the usual $130 price tag has now dropped to $89.99 in order to match the all-time low as one of the first-ever discounts. We then take a closer look in a recent review, too.

This morning, we just saw GameSir step into the ring for releasing a new Xbox/PC controller with a unique feature set of its own. Arriving with a paintable faceplate, the recent release is about more than just looks. There’s also new anti-drift Hall Effects joysticks to make this gamepad stand out even from the modular models above.

Thrustmaster ESWAP XR Pro controller features:

Are you a fan of the game FORZA HORIZON 5? The modular ESWAP X PRO CONTROLLER gamepad — which has become a benchmark in the professional gamepads segment and used at a high level in competitive games — is heading to Mexico and sporting the colors of FORZA HORIZON 5.

