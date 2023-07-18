GameSir intros new Xbox/PC controller with anti-drift Hall Effects sticks and paintable faceplate

GameSir is introducing its new G7 SE Controller for Xbox and PC today. Carrying special magnetic anti-stick drift Hall Effect triggers/thumbsticks, customizable faceplates you can paint on, and a whole range of customizations you can tweak within the software, the latest from GameSir is worth a look for gamers sick and tired of spending money on unreliable joysticks. Not to mention the near-endless aesthetic customization potential with the faceplates. Head below for a closer look at the now available new G7 SE Controller.

New GameSir anti-stick drift G7 SE Controller

The G7 SE Controller is a fully licensed for Xbox and PC wired gamepad. You’ll find a mostly traditional controller layout, complete with four face buttons, asymmetrical thumbsticks, a pair of shoulder triggers on each side, Xbox home button, and a pair of custom back keys “allowing users to eliminate false triggers and enhance their gaming experience.”

Alongside the pulse-type vibration trigger and asymmetric vibration grip motors for a more tactile experience, they also sport Hall Effects joysticks and triggers. For those unfamiliar, Hall Effects joysticks – named after Edwin Hall responsible for our understanding of the scientific principles of the Hall Effect itself – make use of permanent magnetics to interact with incoming voltage that measures the stick’s position and essentially mitigates the worry of stick drift over time – GameSir says they “last” for up to 5 million cycles.

Features at a glance:

Versatile Compatibility: Supports Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One X/S consoles, and PC Win10 and above (including the Steam game platform).

Precise Control: Features Hall Joysticks and Hall trigger for a comfortable feel, long life, and enhanced gaming accuracy.

Plug-and-Play Convenience: USB wired connection (detachable) for easy setup and instant gaming without the need for additional drivers.

Customizable Experience: Includes two custom back keys, allowing users to eliminate false triggers and enhance their gaming experience.

Immersive Gameplay: Offers pulse-type vibration trigger motor and asymmetric vibration grip motor for immersive tactile feedback.

The GameSir G7 SE Controller, along with a 3.5mm audio output, ultrafine laser engraved grips, and app-based customizations, also features a magnetic faceplate system. These faceplates, available directly from GameSir, are easily swappable and paint-friendly so you can create your own bespoke looks – there’s a plain all-white and an all-black model available.

The G7 SE controller offers a unique customization feature with its swappable paint-friendly faceplate allowing users to express their creativity and customize the controller’s appearance to match their style or gaming setup. This personalized touch adds an extra layer of individuality to the gaming experience.

The software side of things “empowers gamers to fine-tune their controller settings, personalize button mapping, and create unique profiles tailored to their preferences. Gamers can also effortlessly switch between controller profiles on the fly with simple button combinations, adjusting to different gaming scenarios without missing a beat.”

The new GameSir G7 SE Controller is now available for purchase on Amazon for $44.99 shipped. But as far as we can tell, the only place to score the magnetic swappable faceplates (at an extra charge) is directly on the official site.

