Govee 3-pack smart water leak sensors with real-time notifications drops to $30 (Reg. $55)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 3-pack of Smart Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensors for $29.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $55, you’re looking at more than 40% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts the previous price drops by about $16 to match the lowest we have tracked this year. This system combines three individual water sensors with a Wi-Fi connection gateway, delivering real-time updates to the companion app alongside a 100dB alarm (mute feature available when needed). The setup will instantly send emails, app notifications, and alerts when water leakage occurs, whether you’re at home or not, giving users as much time as possible to prevent serious damage and things of that nature. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the HomeKit-enabled meross setup. While it only comes with a single water sensor, it does include the hub you’ll need to run it and is currently seeing some solid price drops on Amazon that brings the price down to $23.36 Prime shipped right now. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and apple code RORAHF9K at checkout. This system delivers a similar setup as the model above with real-time notifications, but also includes HomeKit support and an arguably more modern design. You just won’t be able to monitor three areas at once like the Govee option above.

Then head over to our smart home hub for more. You’ll find deals on Lutron’s new Caseta Diva smart HomeKit dimmer switch kit alongside this 2-pack of dual meross HomeKit smart plugs at $20 Prime shipped and the best price of the year on Google’s latest Nest Hub Max. Then scope out the brand new “first-of-its-kind” SKYVIEW 2 smart lamp that syncs with the natural light in your specific location. All of the details on the latter can be found in yesterday’s launch coverage.

Govee Wi-Fi Water Sensor system features:

Real-time Alerts: Connect the gateway to WiFi, and the water leak detector will instantly send emails, App notifications & alerts to your phone when water leakage occurs even you’re not at home. Water sensors and gateway are paired right out of the box.

Loud Alarm with Mute: If WiFi is not temporarily available, our 100dB water alarm is loud enough to be heard. Press the Mute button to silence the alarm when you find the leak.

Drip and Leak Alerts: Water sensor comes with 2 groups of back water detector probes & 1 group of front probes for pipe dripping detection. Use the App to name each sensor with its location.

Connects to Multiple Sensors: WiFi connection gateway has a stronger and more stable signal transmission & lets you connect with multiple sensors simultaneously (10 max).Remember to upgrade your latest firmware on Govee Home App when updates become available.

