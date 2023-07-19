LEGO official reveals New Republic E-Wing and T-6 Jedi Shuttle sets from ‘Ahsoka’

Last night saw the new buildable LEGO Chewbacca hit the scene, and now Ahsoka is taking the spotlight with a pair of new sets from the upcoming Disney+ series. Arriving in September, you can now pre-order the upcoming New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter (75364) and Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle (75362).

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter

First up, we have a new combo starfighter set. Pairing two ships from the series against each other, the versus format we saw earlier in the year with the TIE Interceptor kit is being brought over to some unique builds from Ahsoka. The New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter (75364) set includes two different models, each of which are paired with two minifigures. It’s a refreshed take on the good versus bad formula, with some very distinct creations.

New Republic E-Wing arrives with a white and blue design that is as sleek as we’ve seen from a LEGO ship as of late. Then there’s the more rustic Shin Hati’s Starfighter that really delivers on the World War II fighter plane vibes you’d expect from a space dogfight. Both ships will be sharing the 1,056 pieces included in set number 75364.

There’s also four minifigures included in the set, all of which are exclusives! To go with the New Republic E-Wing, you’re getting the pilot, Captain Porter, as well Morgan Elsbeth. Then there’s also a brightly-colored New Republic Astromech Droid. Over on the Imperial side of things, there’s Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati.

The upcoming LEGO New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter set will be launching on September 1 alongside the rest of the Ahsoka sets. It retails for $109.99 and is now available for pre-order.

Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle

Also joining the Ahsoka sets for the LEGO Star Wars 2023 summer collection, we have Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle debuting as set number 75362. The 601-piece kit will also be launching later this fall on September 1, and clocks in with a $79.99 price tag. The set mainly assembles just a single model from the Disney+ show, with the red and grey shuttle featuring a design that can rotate the cockpit between the wings.

This set also includes four minifigures, with Ahsoka Tano herself being joined by Sabine Wren, the droid Professor Huyang, and Marrok with a that signature double-bladed Inquisitor lightsaber.

The upcoming Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle (75362) set is also now available for pre-order, too.

Today’s reveals nearly complete the entire batch of new LEGO Star Wars sets joining the summer 2023 wave. We already have the Ghost and Phantom II from Ahsoka that will be paired with the T-6 Jedi Shuttle and New Republic E-Wing revealed today, not to mention a collection of builds landing in August. All that is really left at this point are some builds from the Clone Wars era.

We’re still eagerly awaiting a first actual look at the upcoming Republic Gunship, as well as the massive $630 UCS Venator that should be launching come October.

