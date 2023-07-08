Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new Ghost and Phantom 2 set from ‘Ahsoka’

One of the biggest LEGO leaks of the year is arriving today. Ahead of Ahsoka premiering on Disney+ later this fall, the LEGO Group is revealing a new flagship set from the series. In what many builders have been looking forward to since being rumored earlier in the year, the new LEGO Ghost and Phantom 2 kit will be arriving as set number 75357 when it launches this fall complete with a cast of fan-favorite minifigures from Rebels.

LEGO’s new Ghost and Phantom 2 set revealed

We’ve known for a few months now that the LEGO Group was planning some creations from the new Disney+ series Ahsoka, and today we’re getting our first look at one such creation. It just so happens that LEGO set number 75357 is going to be the wave’s flagship model, and even one of the most sought after Star Wars models of the year.

The new Ghost and Phantom 2 kit will arrive later this fall with 1,394 pieces. As you can likely gather from the name, it’ll mainly stack up to the Ghost ship, alongside its smaller spacecraft vehicle of the Phantom 2. It features an interior with quite a bit of room compared to the original model, clocking in with a more detailed exterior than the version that launched back for Star Wars: Rebels in 2014.

Now almost a decade later, the LEGO Group is giving the iconic ship another version for its new appearance in Ahsoka. Making its live action debut, the set comes with 400 more pieces than the first iteration and the overall design really shows that.

As far as minifigures go, the set will include five different characters. Some are entirely new, while others are giving some fan favorites all new versions fit for the jump from animation over to live action. There’s Hera, as well as her son Jacen, who comes paired with a refreshed Chopper minifig. A Mon Calamari mechanic named Quarrie makes the cut, alongside a fifth and final unidentified minifigure.

Launching this September

The new LEGO Ghost and Phantom 2 75357 set will be officially hitting stores later this fall on September 1. It’ll retail for $169.99, which looks to be a very compelling price for what we’re getting here. I can’t say for sure until I get the model in-hand, but I am very impressed with the detail and the minifigure selection at the price point.

The LEGO Group is doing something differently for its summer wave this year. Normally we see a whole new collection of sets all drop on August 1, but that isn’t going to be the case this fall. Some of the new sets, like the Yavin IV base, will be dropping alongside the rest of the traditional summer wave, while this new Ghost and Phantom 2 kit will debut a month later.

9to5Toys’ Take

Wow is the only word that comes to mind right now for the new LEGO Ghost and Phantom 2. I really did have my doubts about how the set would stack up as the rumors were coming out earlier in the year. The LEGO Group hasn’t had the best track record in 2023 so far when it comes to releasing great sets that are easily day one purchases, but it’s safe to say that has at least been put on hold for set number 75357.

The new minifigures look great in their own right, but I really just can’t get over how detailed the Ghost is. I love the greebles on the side of the shop, as well as the detailed engine and just how solid the overall angles of the vehicle deliver on its unique design. Lately when the LEGO Group has been remaking sets that have already come out, the new versions have been a bit of a down grade. I really can’t say the same thing here, as the new version of the Ghost is far better than the set that came before it.

Comparing the original 2014 model with the newer iteration from 2023 is really the best way to see how the LEGO Group has improved the design. It might be nearly double the cost of the original, but I do think that we have one of the year’s best creations on our hands.

What’s left from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 sets

As far as everything else coming out in 2023 from the LEGO Star Wars front, be sure to dive into our coverage from earlier in the year. While today gave us a first look at one set from the new Ahsoka series, there are some other LEGO kits from the show that we’re expecting to see hit store shelves right alongside the Ghost on September 1. There’s also the upcoming Republic Gunship and UCS Venator builds that are giving Clone Wars fans something to be excited above, all of which will be arriving before the end of the year.

